3 stabbed in New Year's Eve fight over fireworks

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:47 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Three people were injured in North Carolina after being stabbed following an argument over fireworks just after midnight on New Year's Eve.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 600 block of Archdale Drive around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance call and told WSOC that when they arrived, they found three men that had been stabbed.
Officers said that the victims did not know their attackers.
Paramedics took two of the victims to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.
Officers have not released any details about the incident, only saying that a gun was seized at the scene.
It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.
