Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:47 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

3 stabbed in New Year's Eve fight over fireworks

3 stabbed in New Year's Eve fight over fireworks
(WSOC)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Three people were injured in North Carolina after being stabbed following an argument over fireworks just after midnight on New Year's Eve.

>> Read more trending stories

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 600 block of Archdale Drive around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance call and told WSOC that when they arrived, they found three men that had been stabbed.

Officers said that the victims did not know their attackers.

Paramedics took two of the victims to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

Officers have not released any details about the incident, only saying that a gun was seized at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if any arrests were made.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 