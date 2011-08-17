Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
PUYALLUP, Wash, —
Part of the Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, about 35 miles south of Seattle, has been evacuated for an explosives investigation. It involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance, police said Sunday. The police bomb squad is on the scene.
Officers say a man arrived at the hospital Sunday morning with a hand wound from an explosive device. The car he and another man arrived in remains parked near the main entrance.
That vehicle will be checked for possible explosives. A bomb squad is at the scene, along with police.
The main entrance to the hospital is closed.
The top floor of the parking garage is also closed.
Entrance into the hospital is allowed currently only through the emergency entrance.
Areas around the main entrance and the main floor of the hospital have been evacuated. Ten patients closest to the main entrance have also been evacuated, officials with the hospital said.
">January 8, 2017
PCSD Hazardous Device Squad and ATF are now at the scene at Good Sam. Investigation involves a vehicle parked at the main entrance.— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD)
">January 8, 2017
Entry into Good Sam for all hospital areas is through the Emergency entrance ONLY. Top floor of the parking garage is also CLOSED.— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD)
