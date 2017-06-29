News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage

The staff of News 96.5 WDBO and other Cox Media Group - Orlando radio stations have returned from New York City with two Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media for broadcast coverage of the Pulse nightclub terror attack in 2016.

Legendary broadcaster Jane Pauley received a Lifetime Achievement award and posed with (left-to right) Laurel Lee, Joe Kelley, Estee Martin, Ashley Stegbauer, Denise Ryan and Monica May (seated).

From our two awards:

A group award recognizing Estee Martin and Lil Shawn from Power 95.3, Ashley and AJ from K92.3, Monica May from Star 94.5, Denise Ryan from WMMO, Joe Kelley from News 96.5 WDBO (as host), and Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO (as producer) for their roles during our round table-style coverage of the Pulse terror attack.

Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO also won an individual Gracie Award for her on-going work as producer of content on Orlando’s Morning News and in our round table programming during the Pulse terror attack coverage.

From the Tuesday luncheon at Cipriani’s:

The full list of Gracie Award winners can be found here.