News
News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage
News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage

News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage
Cox Media Group receives the 2017 Gracie Awards in NYC

News 96.5 WDBO earns two Gracie Awards for Pulse nightclub coverage

By: Joe Kelley

New York City, NY -  The staff of News 96.5 WDBO and other Cox Media Group - Orlando radio stations have returned from New York City with two Gracie Awards from the Alliance for Women in Media for broadcast coverage of the Pulse nightclub terror attack in 2016. 

Legendary broadcaster Jane Pauley received a Lifetime Achievement award and posed with (left-to right) Laurel Lee, Joe Kelley, Estee Martin, Ashley Stegbauer, Denise Ryan and Monica May (seated). 

From our two awards: 

  • A group award recognizing Estee Martin and Lil Shawn from Power 95.3, Ashley and AJ from K92.3, Monica May from Star 94.5, Denise Ryan from WMMO, Joe Kelley from News 96.5 WDBO (as host), and Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO (as producer) for their roles during our round table-style coverage of the Pulse terror attack. 
  • Laurel Lee from News 96.5 WDBO also won an individual Gracie Award for her on-going work as producer of content on Orlando’s Morning News and in our round table programming during the Pulse terror attack coverage.

From the Tuesday luncheon at Cipriani’s:

The full list of Gracie Award winners can be found here

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

  • Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    Fireworks recall underway over ‘burn hazard,’ could explode unexpectedly
    A fireworks recall is underway just in time for the Fourth of July. >> Read more trending news TNT Fireworks is recalling Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, which were sold at Walmart, Target and other stores. The product can explode unexpectedly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “The Blue Ammo Smoke effect could rapidly dispel from the bottom of the tube in an explosive manner posing a burn hazard,” the company said on its website. The pyrotechnics were sold in four states, Ohio, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin, between May and this month. The company said it is offering a refund or a replacement for those who bought the defective fireworks.
  • Catholic school teacher who had sexual relationship with student sentenced to 1 year in jail
    Catholic school teacher who had sexual relationship with student sentenced to 1 year in jail
    A former Canadian Catholic school teacher will spend one year in jail after reportedly having a sexual relationship with a student. According to the CBC, Christina Albini, a former teacher at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Ontario, pleaded guilty to touching the body of a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose. She would regularly pick the boy up and take him to her home to have sex with him, the CBC reported. >> Substitute teacher accused of sex with student Albini sent nude photos of herself to him on a cellphone she bought for him, authorities said, according to the Windsor Star and Daily Mail. Authorities said the boy’s mother eventually discovered the phone and the photos and notified police, who reportedly also found receipts for gifts Albini had bought the boy, including an Xbox and clothes. Albini was initially arrested in July and was additionally charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16. Those charges were later dropped. Her sentence includes three years of probation following her release and a 20-year requirement to register as a sex offender. >> Read more trending news “She’s frightened to go to jail,” said Albini's lawyer, Patrick Ducharme, the CBC reported. “But it’s the type of crime that the government insisted that it’s serious enough that people have to go to jail and she accepts that.” In addition to jail time and probation, a justice of the peace imposed bail conditions upon Albini that would make it nearly impossible for her to teach again, as they prohibit her from being in the company of any males under the age of 16.
  • FHP: 2 die after car crashes into palm trees along Interstate 4 near Beachline
    FHP: 2 die after car crashes into palm trees along Interstate 4 near Beachline
    Two people died early Thursday when a car crashed into palm trees along Interstate 4 near the Beachline in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 near the entry ramp to State Road 528, Sgt. Kim Montes said. Witnesses told investigators that the 2003 Infiniti four-door car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Montes said. The victims are males. Troopers haven't released their names or ages. The crash remains under investigation. No other details were given.
  • And the crowd goes wild; Tebow hits home run in second game with St.Lucie Mets
    And the crowd goes wild; Tebow hits home run in second game with St.Lucie Mets
    In his second appearance since being promoted to the New York Mets, St. Lucie class A team, Tim Tebow smacked a two-run home run in the second inning of the game Wednesday evening.  In the first game of the doubleheader against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the former Florida Gator and NFL quarterback  batted eighth and was the designated hitter. He struck out on three pitches his first time up, but the second time up he had a chopper up the middle and got on base.  The teams played a doubleheader after Tuesday's game was rained out. Hundreds of fans who showed up to see Tebow Tuesday, returned Wednesday and got to see what they were hoping for.  Jo-Ann Walker of Mount Dora made the trip twice and  told WPTV Channel 5 “I appreciate that he does not put on a facade. He knows who he is because of who made him,' said Walker.
