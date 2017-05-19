New: Mount Dora Police release video of McDonald’s robbery

Police have released six videos of the early Thursday robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant. The employees and customers were herded to a freezer during the crime.

Three suspects then fled and remain at large.

The videos reveal that the men, wearing all black, were armed. One points a gun at a man who was sitting down eating, while another shows one of the robbers pulling a gun on a cashier.

911 calls from customers in the drive through alerted police to what was going on.