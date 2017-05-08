New evidence released in Markeith Loyd homicide cases

A new set of audio recordings, documents and photos connected to the homicide charges pending against Markeith Loyd were released in Orlando Monday.

Loyd is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton in January after she confronted him outside a Pine Hills-area Walmart.

During the shooting incident involving Loyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, her brother, Ronald Stewart was also injured.

In an interview with investigators while he was still recovering in the hospital, Stewart said he tried to calm down Dixon and Loyd while they were arguing.

“I saw him pull the gun out,” Stewart said. “He cocked it (then) ‘Pow!’ Now, the only think I know from that feeling is that I just clinched up cause I feel like he hit me in the stomach.”

Stewart said he heard several more shots before it was over.

“I tried to maneuver my body so that he doesn’t hit my heart,” he said. “And I just laid in silence from there.”

“Next thing I heard, ‘My baby on the ground. My baby,’” Stewart said. “That was my mom.”

Loyd is accused of going on the run after the Dixon shooting.

In one home he allegedly used to hide out, investigators found the bare necessities, including bottled water in the closet, a flashlight on the floor on top of a blanket where Loyd apparently slept, and a 10-page letter.

In the letter, Loyd describes what he says are lies about how situation leading up to Dixon’s shooting death.

Saying, ‘The real story isn’t being told,’ Loyd claims in the letter that if police “wasn’t lying form the jump, I would have turned myself in.”

Loyd ends the letter apologizing to his ex-girlfriend.

“Sorry Sade Dixon and my unborn child,” the letter says. “Love ya’ll with my life and wish we could take it all back.”

Loyd is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on May 31.

He is facing a myriad of charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and numerous others.