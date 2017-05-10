Listen Live
News
New evidence made public in Markeith Loyd murder case
New evidence made public in Markeith Loyd murder case

New evidence made public in Markeith Loyd murder case
Photo Credit: Joe Ruble

New evidence made public in Markeith Loyd murder case

By: Joe Ruble
Photo Credit: Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. -  The State Attorney’s Office handling the Markeith Loyd death penalty murder case released more evidence today in the discovery process, including the last radio transmissions from Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Loyd as she tried to stop him outside a Walmart on Jan. 9, 2017. 

In the radio transmissions, Sgt. Clayton can be heard saying “He’s walking out the door right now, I guess he’s involved in the shooting of a pregnant female...”

She goes on to give her location when she reports that she is shot and returns fire. Three more shots are then heard.

An autopsy report said Clayton was shot four times in total. Loyd was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Also released were three videos from security cameras posted at the store’s entrance/exit doors.

