ORLANDO, Fla. - A new high-tech toll-booth camera system that will be tested on Central Florida roads in the near future, will do more than just help track down drivers who don’t pay their fair share, officials said.
The Central Florida Expressway Authorities is making an $85 million upgrade to the camera system, which will do much more than just track license plates.
“(The camera) is looking at the vehicle as a whole, as an identifiable image,” Expressway Authority spokesman Brian Hutchings said.
In some cases, that image will be instantaneously sent to Florida Highway Patrol troopers to help them catch chronic toll violators.
In others, it will help identify vehicles associated with crimes, as well as Silver and Amber Alerts, FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said.
“We can go to that situation, so you are saving minutes, and minutes, sometimes, can same someone’s life,” she said.
The CFEA said it will take more than a year to complete the equipment upgrade along 109 miles of tollway.
Officials also plan to do extensive testing on the system to make sure it works properly before rolling it out.
Testing is expected to start before the end of the month.
