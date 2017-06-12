New beauty trend uses snails’ secretions

A new beauty trend includes beauty products using snail secretions as a key ingredient.

Snail secretions have made a return to prominence in the beauty-product world after originally being used as a skin treatment in ancient Greece, according to the Huffington Post.

The Korean-based trend uses snail secretions, which are thick fluids that the snails use to protect themselves, in moisturizers, makeup creams and masks that usually range from $6 to $60.

The “EscarGlow” facial has also become popular in New York City, according to the Huffington Post.

Despite the popularity of the trend, snail secretions likely don’t guarantee effective skin treatment, and the nutrients found in the slime, hyaluronic acid, glycoprotein enzymes and peptides, can be found elsewhere, dermatologist Marie Jhin tells the Huffington Post.

“There is nothing specifically unique to snail mucin that you cannot get anywhere else,” Jhin told the Huffington Post.

