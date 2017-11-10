New app lets you know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is working

For late-night snackers, developers of an iPhone app could save you from waiting in line unnecessarily at your local McDonald’s.

Ice Check allows people to find the closest McDonald’s and tell whether its ice cream machine is working. The app also allows users to report the status of an ice cream machine, WCMH reported.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late-night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” Raina McLeod, the app’s creator, told BuzzFeed.

Ice Check is only available for iOS devices.