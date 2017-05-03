Disney World and fireworks go hand in hand, and the Wishes show at Magic Kingdom is something that visitors and neighbors, like Lynda Salerno, know well.

“It’s part of Disney. That’s why I moved here, to be part of it,” she said.

But other neighbors started to hear booms late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

“Yeah, you know, it’s kind of crazy. First you hear the ‘pow, pow, pow,' then you know it’s the fireworks,” said Charles Loachmin.

READ: Disney World fireworks show causing brush fires despite burn ban, union says

Warning signs were posted at the parks and pamphlets were distributed to let guests know that a new fireworks show would be tested from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Residents in the area said it went later into the morning.

Some took to social media to share their annoyance, including one post that read: “Somebody needs to teach the rat how to tell time. It’s 1:30 now.”

Disney’s website shows that the new show will be called “Happily Ever After.”

Loachmin said he normally loves seeing the shows from his backyard, but this time, the timing was too much.

“During the nighttime, especially early that morning, it’s kind of crazy,” he said.