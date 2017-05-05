Zebra runs through Florida man's backyard

Florida is known for its wildlife, such as gators, snakes and black bears. But it's not every day residents see a zebra running through their yards.

But that's what happened to Wimauma resident Mark Ross on Friday afternoon.

Ross posted several pictures and videos on Facebook showing the zebra running through his yard and in his neighbors’ yards.

Ross said the zebra almost ran him over. He also said there is a resident who lives a mile or so away who keeps zoo animals.

Before the zebra ended up in Ross' yard, it was involved in a crash with a pickup truck.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, the zebra ran into the side of a truck and broke the mirror.

The Sheriff's Office aviation unit responded and they located the zebra, which was corralled by deputies and employees of the owner.