Young parents charged with murder in opioid-related death of toddler

The parents of a 2-year-old Georgia girl who died after ingesting the opioid pain killer Oxycodone are now facing murder charges.

According to warrants released on Monday, Aubree Hendrix consumed the drug sometime on March 7 or 8 at her father’s home in DeKalb County.

The child later suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jazea Lyles, 20, and Jalen Hendrix, 22, have been charged with felony murder and cruelty to children due to negligence in connection with the toddler’s death.

In Georgia, one doesn't have to have intended to kill to be charged with felony murder.

Police haven’t revealed exactly how they believe the child ingested the drug.

On Friday, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Fugitive Unit arrested Hendrix at a business in Lithonia, Georgia and Lyles at her home in metro Atlanta.

Both remained in jail without bond on Monday.