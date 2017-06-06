Young men seek ‘generic dad’ on Craigslist for Father’s Day barbecue

A group of Spokane men in their 20s posted a Craigslist advertisement seeking a “generic dad” to grill burgers and hotdogs for a gathering set for the Saturday of Father's Day weekend this month.

KHQ reported that Dave Anderson, who was behind the ad, posted it because he and his roommates don’t have their dads in the area.

“We just thought it would be a little better because we don't really live with our fathers,” Anderson said.

The ad, which has since been removed, read, “while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of ‘BBQ Dad.’”

The duties of a “BBQ Dad” include:

Grilling hamburgers and hotdogs (whilst drinking beer)

Bringing your own grill (though this is subject to change. We will provide all of the meat)

Refer to all attendees as “big guy,” “chief,” “sport,” “champ,” etc. (whilst drinking beer)

Talk about dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.

Funny anecdotes are highly encouraged. All whilst drinking beer.

The men also provide a desired amount of experience:

A minimum of 18 years experience as a father

A minimum of 10 years grilling experience

An appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day

“Preference will be given to applicants named Bill, Randy, or Dave.”

The barbecue will be held on June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Payment will be given in food and beer.