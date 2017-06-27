Young man helps older man in touching photo

A touching moment captured between a young man and an elderly citizen is warming hearts across the country.

Paula Accorsi Picard shared a photo she snapped at Holyoke Mall on Facebook, where it quickly went viral.

She explained that an elderly man looked hesitant to get on the escalator, and a crowed started to form around him.

“It was clear he was feeling unsure, and this young man offered the simplest kindness: an out-reached arm and a, ‘Can I help you on, sir?’” wrote Accorsi Picard. “He quietly started to explain to the young man that he had gotten stuck on an escalator once and was a little scared.”

Accorsi Picard thanked the young man in the post for his simple gesture.

“Whoever this young man is, your family raised you right! Thank you!” she wrote.