No, you can’t pay library fines with Chuck E. Cheese tokens

With Hurricane Irma’s impacts on Florida uncertain, there is still one thing certain: the time to prepare is now. Anyone from Florida who has been through a hurricane before has seen the story play out: some people wait until the last few days to prepare and find stores barren and empty of essential supplies. As part of our Hurricane Guide, News 96.5 WDBO has already created helpful food and supply lists that Floridians should use to prepare for a hurricane. Here’s what you should either have or considering getting: Non-perishable Basic Foods Baby food and formula Bottled water – 2 gallons per person per day and 1 gallon of water per pet per day Bread Canned meats, pasta, fruits, vegetables, puddings, soups High energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, jelly, cookies, cereals, crackers, dried fruit, trail mix Ice Instant coffee/tea Pet food Powdered milk Special dietary foods Sports drinks and individually packaged juice Sugar, powdered creamer, salt and pepper Basic Supply Items Cash Batteries Flashlight Candles Weather radio Cell phone/charger/car charger Gasoline Portable grill Charcoal Lighter fluid Propane Disposable dishes/utensils/cups Paper towels Aluminum foil Ice chest Bleach Rope Generator Duct tape Scissors Utility knife First aid kit Hand sanitizer/wipes Blankets Pet food/toys News 96.5 WDBO host Joe Kelley is already showing off what he bought ahead of Hurricane Irma, including two gas canisters to fill up for his home generator. (Facebook post) Right now Hurricane Irma is a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean Islands. It’s expected to continue gaining strength and could become a category 4 on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center is advising the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Domonican Republic, Haiti and the Leeward Islands to monitor Irma’s progress. (Governor Scott tweet)
