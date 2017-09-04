No, you can’t pay library fines with Chuck E. Cheese tokens

Don’t even think about it. Librarians in Danvers, Massachusetts, said that they’re getting Chuck E. Cheese tokens as payment at the library.

The Peabody Institute Library has reminded its patrons that while the metal coins may be used as money at the children’s restaurant and arcade, they’re not legal tender to be used to pay fines or printing fees, Boston25News.com.

Sue Kontons told The Salem News that she actually counted three tokens one day before realizing what they were.

Library staff took to Facebook to remind their customers not to try to pass off the game coins.

The Salem News reported that the library also cannot accept Canadian coins.