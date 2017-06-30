If you bought a cellphone, laptop, tablet computer or power tool anytime between 2000 and 2011, you might be entitled to part of a $45 million class action settlement.

>> Read more trending news

Three manufacturers of lithium-ion cylindrical batteries have settled a class action lawsuit that claimed they fixed battery prices for more than 10 years, according to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

LG Chem, Hitachi Maxell and NEC Corporation agreed to pay out $44.95 million to consumers who bought electronics that use lithium-ion cylindrical batteries between Jan. 1, 2000, and May 31, 2011. Laptops, cellphones, tablets, camcorders, cordless power tools and replacement batteries are among the items that use the batteries.

Eligible claimants lived in the United States between 2000 and 2011 and bought the electronics either for themselves or for businesses. People who bought electronics to resell them are not eligible for settlement money.

Consumers can file claims online until Nov. 29. No receipt is needed to prove the purchase was made, WXIX reported.

The amount each claimant gets from the settlement will be determined after Nov. 29 and depends on how many claims are made and court approval.