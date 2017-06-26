80-year-old woman attacked by bobcat in New Hampshire

(Link to photos at bottom of story)

A 80-year-old New Hampshire woman was weeding the flowers Sunday, like she does every night, when a bobcat attacked her.

"I kept hitting him with a sickle, and it didn't seem to do anything," said Elsie Dabrowski.

The bobcat was between 23 and 25 pounds, but Elsie said it was strong.

The bobcat first attacked her face, and then her arm, wrist and back.

Finally, when her dogs ran up to her, the bobcat ran off.

Elsie and her husband went to New London hospital and she received between 50 and 60 stitches. She didn't get home until 3:30 a.m.

On Monday morning, she went to the Fish and Game to get a rabies shot, just in case. Wildlife officials were able to capture by 7:30 a.m.

"It wouldn't have attacked if it was well," she said.

She said she's never seen a bobcat in her backyard, and they've lived in the same house since 1987.

"We have coyotes, foxes and bears, but never a bobcat," she said.

Despite being attacked, Elsie is upbeat.

"I feel great! Other than I hurt in certain places," she said.

