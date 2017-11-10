5-year-old UPS fan gets special birthday gift

A 5-year-old boy in North Carolina received a special gift for his birthday.

James Walker dreams of being a UPS driver when he grows up. His mom, Lauren Walker, said he has formed a special bond with a driver on their route.

Lauren Walker told ABC News that the driver, Kellie Martin, “never makes it to the door” before James meets her in the driveway.

She said the family lives in a “rural area,” so when he hears the truck, he rushes out to meet Martin.

Ever since the pair met about a year ago, James Walker has told his mom he wants to be a UPS driver as well so he can “travel the world delivering packages.”

When Martin heard about James’ dream, she submitted him for UPS’s Wishes Delivered campaign.

For his fifth birthday, he was given his very own mini truck, complete with a uniform.

Martin said, “He’s so in love with the truck and the job, I’m just along for the ride.”