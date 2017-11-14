1-year-old is lone survivor of car crash that killed four

Only one life was spared in a fatal crash Monday in Detroit.

First responders in Detroit found four people dead at the scene of a crash, which occurred early Monday morning near 8 Mile Road on I-94, WDIV-TV reported.

The driver of a 2006 Buick SUV is believed to have been speeding in the left lane before losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic before hitting a bridge.

“Out of nowhere the car came flying down the side of us, doing about 80,” witness John Wade, who called 911 after the crash, told WXYZ.

The four victims of the crash were later identified as:

Rodgers and Alesia Maddox were found dead at the front of the vehicle, pinned inside by the impact of the crash. The rear seat passengers were ejected. None of the four were wearing seatbelts.

The only survivor was the 1-year-old son of Alesia Maddox, who was sitting behind his mother in a car seat. The toddler could be seen walking with firefighters away from the area.

“Just the amount of carnage I guess involved in this crash, it kind of set a lot of people back,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

Wade believed the car seat was the only thing that saved the toddler’s life.

“It wasn’t the right age, it wasn’t the right fit, it wasn’t the right anything and still saved this kid’s life,” Shaw said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is set to be released to the care of his remaining family.

An investigation determined that alcohol and narcotics were not factors in the crash, though speed and wet weather conditions on the road are being considered. The official cause of the crash has not been released.