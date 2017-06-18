A girl who was attacked by a pit bull at a home in Detroit is in extreme critical condition and has lost her foot.

The dog was upstairs while the 10-year-old and her aunt were visiting Saturday, but it got out and ran into the backyard where the girl was playing, according to the the http://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/detroit/2017/06/18/detroit-dog-mauling-pit-bull/406609001/Detroit Free Press.

The aunt tried to stop the dog, but it bit her, too, police said.

The girl is now in extreme critical condition, Detroit police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno told the Detroit Free Press.

"There is a possibility of charges, but the investigation is still very fresh and fluid," Moreno said.

The girl’s 55-year-old aunt is also undergoing treatment. There’s no word on her condition.

The dog is now in the custody of the Michigan Humane Society.

