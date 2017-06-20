8-year-old girl calls 911, saves life of aunt having seizure

An 8-year-old girl is being praised as a hero after she took quick action to get emergency crews to her home when her aunt had a seizure.

WDIV reported that Makenzie Pokorny was with younger family members and her aunt, Alexis Rodak, at a home in Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

Makenzie said she was laying with Rodak when her aunt “started making weird noises and then she shook.”

Makenzie immediately called 911 and was able to tell the Dearborn Heights Police Department dispatcher the number of her house by looking at her mailbox, but became worried when she could not determine the name of the street.

The dispatcher was able to obtain the family’s location when Makenzie read the license plates on the cars at the home and next door and was able to remain calm with the help of the dispatcher, WDIV reported.

“I think the credit goes to her,” the dispatcher told WDIV. “She was really calm and was able to follow directions and made everything a lot easier for me.”

Rodak is doing well after spending some time getting treated in a hospital.

