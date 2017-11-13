11-year-old girl called a hero for saving family from fast-moving fire

A little girl from Chelsea is being called a hero for her quick actions when she found her apartment on fire.

Kimberly Martinez told Boston 25 News that at first, she smelled smoke and tried to use water bottles to put out the flames.

But once she realized the flames were growing too fast, she knew she had to come up with another plan -- and fast.

The incident took place before 1 a.m. Sunday on Sagamore Avenue in Chelsea.

Martinez, 11, said when she realized that her efforts to put out the flames weren't working, she quickly woke her parents up.

That’s when they told her to run.

Martinez ran to the fire department, which was across the street, and began to bang on the doors as she called 911.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes, but the damage is estimated to be about $200,000.

Boston 25 News also learned that several firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are all expected to fully recover.

There were eight adults and two children in the building, including Martinez and her parents.

They were all forced to find another place to sleep overnight, but are all thankful of the 11-year-old’s actions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.