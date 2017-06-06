Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 86
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Overcast
H 86° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 86° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’
Close

8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’

8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’
Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images for JCPenney
A children’s soccer controversy in Nebraska has sparked national attention. A soccer tournament disqualified a girls team on Sunday, the last day of the meet, because organizers said a team member looked ‘like a boy.’ Officials refused to reverse the decision, even after the family showed them the 8 year old’s health insurance information.

8-year-old girl booted from soccer tournament because she ‘looks like a boy’

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images for JCPenney

A Nebraska soccer organization disqualified an Omaha-area girls’ team from a weekend tournament because it thought an 8-year-old girl on the squad was a boy.

Mili Hernandez has short dark hair and loves soccer, in fact she’s so good at it, she plays on the team for 11 year olds, but on Sunday, the final day of a tournament, the Springfield Soccer Club suddenly disqualified Mili’s team because she “looks like a boy,” according to ESPN.

>> Read more trending news

“Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy. They don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out,” Mili told WOWT TV.

The decision upset the girl.

Her dad, Gerardo Hernandez said his daughter was “shocked” by the move. “She was crying after they told us … They made her cry.”

Hernandez even showed tournament officials his daughter’s health insurance card in an effort to prove her gender, but they refused to accept it.

The incident generated a high-profile response from soccer legends Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm, who both took to Twitter to show their support for Mili.

“Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA. Be you!,” Hamm tweeted.

“Mili, don’t EVER let anyone tell you that you aren’t perfect just as you are. I won championships with short hair,” Wambach posted.

The Nebraska State Soccer Association has condemned the tournament’s decision, ESPN reported, releasing a statement that read in part “While Nebraska State Soccer did not oversee the Springfield Tournament, we recognize that out core values were simply not present this past weekend … and we apologize to this young girl, her family and her soccer club for this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Alleged NSA leaker met with Purdue staff months before arrest
    Alleged NSA leaker met with Purdue staff months before arrest
      The federal contractor from Georgia, who was charged Monday with leaking top-secret government information to the press, met with members of U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s staff earlier this year, the Republican’s office confirmed. Reality Leigh Winner,a 25-year-old contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Augusta, posted a selfie with her eyebrows raised outside of the first-term senator’s Atlanta office to Facebook on Feb. 14. “A great American once told us to go out and have conversations with one another,” Winner wrote in the post, in which she also wrote she was “feeling optimistic.” >> Read more trending news A Perdue spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that aides from the senator’s Atlanta office indeed met with Winner in February to discuss “environmental issues.” “Our team meets with hundreds of Georgians monthly to discuss issues important to them,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. She said Perdue’s office does not ask about employment in routine meetings with constituents and that Winner’s work as a federal contractor did not come up then. “The allegations against Ms. Winner are very serious, and if true, directly threaten our national security,” the spokeswoman said. “I trust our Justice Department will get to the bottom of this and handle it appropriately.” Using a pseudonym, Winner frequently posted to Twitter about her liberal political views and her revulsion of President Donald Trump and his policies. Her feeds show she was particularly passionate about climate change, refugees, Syria’s civil war and the citizens of Iran, one of the U.S.’ top adversaries. >> Related: Accused NSA leaker ‘is a patriot,’ stepdad says After a friend asked about her meeting with Perdue’s staff, Winner said it went “really well.” “I can’t believe I got a private, 30 minute meeting, and his state policy director is going to send me email updates on some of my concerns regarding climate change and what the state of Georgia is doing to reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” she wrote. Winner said she also told Perdue staffers that senators should “not be afraid to directly state when our president or his cabinet tell outright lies.” She said her suggestion was “well heard.”
  • Jon Ossoff vs. Karen Handel: Why this congressional race in Georgia matters
    Jon Ossoff vs. Karen Handel: Why this congressional race in Georgia matters
    From a crowded field of 18 candidates, Georgia's 6th Congressional District race is down to the final two. On Tuesday, the eyes of the nation will be on Georgia, for a live debate in what has become the most expensive race of its kind in U.S. history. This race is not only important to voters in the 6th District and in Georgia. It’s also getting a lot of national exposure. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news When Rep. Tom Price left his seat in the 6th District, to take over as the nation's new secretary of health and human services, replacement candidates quickly emerged. It was a crowded field of 18, all hoping to become Georgia's newest member of Congress. The 6th District, covering parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties, has been a Republican stronghold for decades. Price's predecessors include now Sen. Johnny Isakson and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. On April 18, the field narrowed down to two, with Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel, winning the top two spots for a place in the runoff. 'Very pleased with the result and ready to fight on into June,” Ossoff said. 'Very exciting and what happened last night is very encouraging,” Handel added. The eyes of the nation, particularly in Washington, quickly turned to Georgia. Money's been pouring in from around the country, making this the most expensive congressional race in history. Here's what's at stake: Out of the 435 seats in the House, 239 are currently held by Republicans. There are 193 Democrats and three seats, including the one in Georgia, are vacant. With a win in Georgia, Republicans are hoping to solidify their stronghold in Congress, while Democrats are hoping to make a statement in a GOP-dominated district. Some political insiders say this could be a litmus test for President Donald Trump's performance so far, and the results could foreshadow what will happen in the 2018 elections. 6TH DISTRICT DEBATE On Tuesday, WSB-TV will hold the first debate and the only one that will air live in prime-time. The debate will be hosted by Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer and will include as panelists WSB Radio’s Condace Pressley, Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein and WSB-TV political reporter Richard Elliot. The debate will air live on Channel 2, WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
  • Who is Jon Ossoff?
    Who is Jon Ossoff?
    Jon Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory in the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, drawing 48.1 percent of the vote. That put the Democrat in the June 20 runoff.  Ossoff led an 18-candidate field of Republicans, Democrats and independents, the entire slate placed on a single ballot to choose a successor to Republican Tom Price, who resigned to join Trump's administration as health secretary. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news National leaders in both major parties agreed the Georgia race is a prime test run for the 2018 election cycle, because the affluent, well-educated district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must win over to have any chance at reclaiming a House majority and winning more governor's races. Ossoff has tried to capitalize on anti-Trump energy while still appealing to independents and moderate Republicans in the conservative district. Ossoff acknowledges that he lives a few miles south of the district, in Atlanta, so that his girlfriend is closer to her work at Emory University's medical complex. Until he joined the race in January, Ossoff was unknown to most Democrats even in metro Atlanta. But he entered the crowded field with endorsements from U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson and John Lewis and $250,000 in cash. He parlayed that into an unprecedented $8.3 million fundraising haul, with donations from across the country, and he emerged as face in the resistance to President Donald Trump.  Ossoff’s interest in politics was first stirred as a 17-year-old student at the Paideia School when he read Lewis’ autobiography and was moved to ask the congressman for a job. That turned into an internship in the Atlanta Democrat’s Washington office. As a student at Georgetown University, Ossoff volunteered for Johnson’s 2006 campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney. Ossoff rose to become the deputy communications chief of the campaign, and after Johnson’s congressional victory, Ossoff worked as a legislative aide to the new congressman.  After leaving Johnson’s office, Ossoff — who also is a graduate of the London School of Economics — joined a filmmaking firm, and the topics of his documentaries include corrupt judges in Ghana and atrocities that the Islamic State committed in Iraq.  A financial disclosure shows Ossoff has more than $1.7 million in assets, including more than $250,000 in Apple stock and an additional $50,000 in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment firm. His England-based documentary company, Insight TWI, is valued at more than $250,000. He also has a stake of at least $50,000 in NWC Partnership, a solar panel installation firm. The Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • Who is Karen Handel?
    Who is Karen Handel?
    Karen Handel won a spot in the 6th Congressional District runoff on June 20 by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote to take second place in a field of 18 candidates.  As the first Republican to serve as Georgia secretary of state, Handel had the highest name recognition among the special election’s 11 Republicans hopefuls, and she was able to finish among the top GOP candidates in fundraising by taking in about $463,000 ahead of the April 18 election.  National leaders in both major parties agreed the Georgia race is a prime test run for the 2018 election cycle, because the affluent, well-educated district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must win over to have any chance at reclaiming a House majority and winning more governor's races. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news  Handel promised to cut spending, repeal Obamacare and reduce regulations when she announced her candidacy in the 6th Congressional District special election.  While she held President Donald Trump at arm’s length leading up to the initial election, she has embraced the president since gaining a spot in the runoff. He, in turn, participated in a fundraiser for her campaign late last month while he was in Atlanta for the National Rifle Association convention.  With the special election gaining national attention, the national GOP is using all of its resources to make sure Handel wins the seat. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan came to Atlanta to show his support for Handel. Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to come to Atlanta in June to stump for Handel. A political action committee backed by Ryan funneled more than $2 million into attacks on Ossoff, mostly tying him to national Democrats such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Handel, meanwhile, called Ossoff Pelosi's 'hand-picked' candidate. Pelosi remains an unpopular figure in the district, which includes GOP-leaning territory in three metro Atlanta counties: Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb. Throughout her campaign, Handel has worked to gain the support of past rivals from previous campaigns.  Handel narrowly lost a battle for the GOP nomination for governor in 2010. She was the top vote-getter in the primary but lost the runoff to Nathan Deal. In 2014, she ran for an open U.S. Senate seat but finished in third place in the Republican primary.  In between those races, she served a short stint in a leadership role with the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation before resigning when it reversed its decision to cut ties with the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood.  Her resume also includes leading the Fulton County Commission as its chairwoman; working in the office of Marilyn Quayle, the wife of then-Vice President Dan Quayle; and serving as deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.  A financial disclosure shows that Handel has more than $300,000 in assets, mostly from several investment accounts and mutual funds. She said her consulting firm, Handel Strategy Group, earned about $10,000 last year and is worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Another firm owned by her husband, Steve, the text-messaging service TextGov, is valued at less than $50,000. The Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    WSB-TV will be hosting a live prime-time debate involving the high-profile race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. The Republican candidate, Karen Handel, and Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, have agreed to participate in the only scheduled live televised debate. WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer will be the debate moderator. The panel will include Greg Bluestein, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Condace Pressley, from News 95.5/AM750, and Richard Elliot, from WSB-TV. The debate will take place Tuesday, June 6, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will air LIVE on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >> Read more trending news CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. EARLY VOTING Early voting began Tuesday in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana. Early polling locations will be open through June 16. A Handel aide said the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20. Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.