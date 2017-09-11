10-year-old Florida evacuee hit by car, killed in Georgia

After evacuating Florida ahead of Irma, a devastating storm that has battered the state, a 10-year-old boy was killed and his mother was injured when a driver hit them early Monday in metro Atlanta, police said.

The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m., during some sort of gathering in the 400 block of Barbashela Circle near Stone Mountain, DeKalb police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said.

A woman got into her Hyundai Sonata, which was parked in the driveway, when “a verbal altercation occurred between the driver and the victim's mother,” he said.

At some point during the altercation, the driver tried to leave and hit the boy and his mother, according to police.

Family members took them to a hospital, where the boy later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the boy, his mother or the driver of the Sonata. The mother’s condition was not immediately available.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Robertson said.

The boy is the second Florida evacuee killed in metro Atlanta.

A baby died and two women were critically injured after a teen driver hit them Saturday night in Woodstock, Cherokee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.

Riley Hunt, 3 months, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, was in her mother’s arms when the driver of a Jeep Patriot struck them as they crossed Arnold Mill Road near the Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater, according to the sheriff’s office.

“They were evacuees from Florida here staying with family and friends,” Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Riley and her mother, 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hunt, were taken to a local hospital. Riley died later Saturday. Kaitlyn Hunt was in critical condition, with “many broken bones and internal injuries,” Kelley said.

Another woman, 61-year-old Kathy Deming, of Marietta, was also hit and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Irma was downgraded Monday from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm, but still had winds near hurricane force, according to The Associated Press.

