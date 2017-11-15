A 9-year-old boy from Maine is hoping to continue to spread his holiday cheer this Christmas season.

Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in Feb. 2014 when he was 5-years-old.

After being admitted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine on Oct. 11 - Jacob's family wanted to help make his last days as memorable as possible.

Jacob's family decided to celebrate Christmas early this year - and requested people send in a few Christmas cards to be sent to the hospital.

Jacob has received tens of thousands of cards.

The Thompson family celebrated Christmas on Sunday, Oct. 12 - and even had a guest appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus!

On Facebook, Jacob's family said they have opened every single card that's been mailed to him - but they still have 21 unopened pallets to go through.

His family is encouraging people who support him to send letters and gifts to Operation Gratitude, a non-profit focused on providing care packages to service members.

"Jacob especially enjoys cards from soldiers and is touched by the medals they've given him. It would mean everything to Jacob if you could pay the kindness forward to them at this time while we focus our energy on our family."

Jacob's family also has a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and medical expenses.

