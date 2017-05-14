Listen Live
National
4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
Photo Credit: Epics/Getty Images
By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -  A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a van early Friday after he wandered from a hotel room in Orange County, Florida. 

Kiyan Tomlin, 4, was hit shortly after 2 a.m. across the street from the Extended Stay America motel where his family was staying, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

>> Read more trending news

The boy and his parents were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, and the family was in town to search for a place to live, Sgt. Kim Montes said.

"The child went to bed with the parents around 11 o 'clock," Montes said. "Sometime in the middle of the night, they believe he got up."

The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found against the door and the boy's parents didn't place it there, troopers said. Officials said the child was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes and had no pants on.

>> Related: Suspect arrested after 3-year-old boy killed in apparent road rage incident, police say

An hour into their investigation, troopers found a trail of small shoe prints on a dirt path that led back to a partially opened side door at the hotel. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open.

The boy’s parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said.

"We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents," Montes said. "And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us."

>> Related: 5-year-old boy killed in freak accident at revolving Atlanta restaurant

A 56-year-old Orlando man said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said.

The accident is under investigation.

 

