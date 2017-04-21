8-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 8-year-old boy died after a television fell on him at a home in Jacksonville, Florida, his parents said.
Jacksonville police officers were called to Painted Pony Drive early Friday morning and found Christian Dozier unresponsive in his bedroom.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his head injuries.
Christian Dozier's mother gave me this photo of the 8 year old who died in his home this morning around 5 a.m. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aH9dCYv8Zr— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 21, 2017
His parents told ActionNewsJax that he was kicking an entertainment center when the TV fell on him.
His mom said he loved to hang out with his siblings and play sports.
"It's horrible … especially when you know your grandchild plays with them -- so it's horrible," neighbor Regina Williams said. "It's horrible anytime something (happens) to a kid so when I (saw) the crime scene tape, that's the last thing I thought, is that it'd be one of the children."
This is the room where the 8 year old died earlier this morning @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nTzLbe4u5t— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) April 21, 2017
