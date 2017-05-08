9-year-old bites, escapes from attempted kidnapper at Florida park

A girl told WFTV’s Angela Jacobs that she bit the hand of a man who tried to kidnap her at a Titusville, Florida, park.

>> Watch the news report here

The attempted abduction happened at W.W. James Park.

The 9-year-old girl told WFTV that she went to put a blanket back in her parents car when a man in a car pulled up next to her. He got out and asked her if she wanted a ride. The girl said he told her would buy her treats and candy from a store if she went with him and then he grabbed her wrist. She said she replied no and instinctively bit him.

"When I was little, my dad told me if anyone tried to hurt me or kidnap me, just try to hurt them back or really bite them because your teeth are one of the most powerful muscles," the girl said.

>> On WFTV.com: PHOTOS: Alleged attempted kidnapping at Titusville park

The girl said she was able to break free and ran to her mother to report what happened.

“Be safe around strangers, because you never know if they can hurt you or not,” the girl told WFTV.

The mother of the little girl told WFTV that she was thankful her daughter was able to defend herself.

>> Read more trending news



"She was able to stop this from being the worst day of my life as a parent," the mother told WFTV.

The girl said the man was in a smaller convertible with a white stripe along its side. She described as the attempted kidnapper as a white man in his 50s or 60s with hazel eyes, a shaved spot on his head with gray hair on the sides and a crooked finger.

Police told Jacobs that they're working on a composite sketch to release to the public. Visit WFTV.com for updates.

On @WFTV Girl says kidnap suspect 50-60s WM, hazel eyes, shaved spot on head w gray hair on sides. plaid shirt, crooked finger — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 6, 2017

ONLY at 6 @WFTV 9 yr old girl who escaped attempted abduction at busy Titusville ballpark tells how she fought back pic.twitter.com/o3J47FFujD — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) May 6, 2017