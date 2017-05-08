'WWE-style fight' breaks out in high school locker room

Video shows students caught fighting at a local high school as dozens of others watched from behind a fence.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, showed the video to the school system after concerned children at Discovery High School brought its attention.

The fight took place in a locker room, which set up a lot like a basketball court, with body slamming taking place on one side and kids chanting from behind a chain-link-like fence on the other.

“Honestly, it’s repulsive,” student Brionna Rodriguez said.

They all got a look at it, but it was James Rodriguez who posted the viral fight video from his high school Friday.

He said he had a good reason.

“They could have had people break it up, but they decided to record the whole thing and it was childish,” James Rodriguez said.

A coach found a student badly injured after being body slammed twice on a concrete floor Friday morning while fighting behind locked fence doors with dozens of kids chanting and egging on the brutal beating.

“How dare you just leave a kid there to lie there unconscious for somebody to find him like that?” Brionna Rodriguez said. “That’s so sad.”

The 15-year-old victim was able to talk about the 16-year-old who attacked him.

Schools officials originally did not have the video of what happened on Friday, but students turned over a video from two days earlier of a fight featuring the same two guys, which led to the first set of charges for the 16-year-old.

In a statement, Gwinnett County Schools said the video Carr forwarded to them has led to the investigation being reopened and more criminal charges pending against the older student.

“It’s just ego at this point; egos and personalities saying ‘Oh I have likes. I’m famous. I can get over 2,000 likes of someone getting hurt,'” James Rodriguez said.