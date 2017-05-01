WWE legend X-Pac 'alive and OK' after reports that he was missing

WWE legend X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, was reportedly missing this weekend after no-showing an event in the United Kingdom on Saturday with the promotion never being able to get in touch with him.

However, although Waltman hasn’t give an update on his status himself, Wade Keller of PW Torch tweeted Sunday night that Waltman is reportedly "alive and OK," according to a close friend of his.

Here’s the tweet below:

Just heard from a close friend who knows that Sean Waltman, who missed a wrestling date, is alive and okay today. — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) April 30, 2017

The veteran wrestling journalist didn’t add any specifics as to what happened or why Waltman missed the event over the weekend.

Keven Undergaro, who co-hosts "The Tomorrow Show" with Waltman, tweeted something similar to Keller on Sunday evening, saying he has personally spoken with Waltman, who is "OK" but "dealing with issues."

Here’s the tweet, along with an older picture of him and Waltman:

Everyone askin about r @TheTomorrowShow cohost & most imp r friend @TheRealXPac. We spoke. He'a dealing w-issues but IS ok. He'll speak soon pic.twitter.com/USoqapKFyJ — keven undergaro (@undergaro) April 30, 2017

If Undergaro is correct, Waltman could explain what happened soon.