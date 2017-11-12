World War II veteran, 93, skydives for first time on Veterans Day

A 93-year-old North Carolina World War II veteran has gone skydiving for the first time.



Doug Gross joined the Army in 1942 with plans to become a paratrooper, but instead, he was assigned to become an artilleryman.

Now, 75 years after he enlisted, Gross celebrated Veterans Day on Saturday by making his first jump from an airplane at Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg.

Gross served in North Africa, Italy and Germany, and rose to the rank of technical sergeant. He also had a successful career as an agriculture professor at North Carolina State University.

Gross said the jump that was great and "worth the wait." He hopes to do it again soon with his 16-year-old grandson.