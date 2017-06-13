Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
H 85
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
86°
Scattered Clouds
H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
Close

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
Photo Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
An overweight Chinese student plays a game on his mobile phone as he waits for a medical check before training at a camp held for overweight children in 2014 in Beijing, China. A new study finds the rate of childhood obesity, globally, has now surpassed adult obesity, with the highest number of obese children in the U.S.. 

33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

More than 2 billion people around the world — about a third of the planet’s population — are overweight, and another 10 percent are considered obese.

That’s according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

>> Read more trending news

The team of researchers examined data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015 and found that since 1980, obesity rates in 70 countries have doubled.

Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index between 25 and 29.9. Obese individuals have a BMI above 30.

The study also found that in 2015 there were 107 million obese children and 603 million obese adults worldwide. That same year, 4 million people died from obesity-related health problems, according to scientists, who also determined two-thirds of the deaths were related to heart disease.

The largest contributors to weight-related deaths between 1980 and 2015 were heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, cancers and musculoskeletal disorders.

>> Related: Obesity linked to 11 types of cancer as overweight population increases, study finds 

But the most “worrisome” finding, researchers said, was that the rate of childhood obesity surpassed the adult obesity rate in many places around the world since 1980.

Overweight children are at higher risk for the early onset of diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.

The United States had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the world at nearly 13 percent. Egypt topped the list for obese adults at approximately 35 percent.

Read more here.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
    Inmates accused of killing 2 officers could be 'just about anywhere'
    Two correctional officers were overpowered, shot and killed Tuesday morning by a pair of inmates who escaped in Putnam County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies. >> Read more trending news Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills confirmed to WSB-TV that the officers were killed. >> See the latest on WSBTV.com The sheriff's office said the two correctional officers were working on a prisoner transport bus when they were shot and killed on GA 16. It happened at about 5 a.m.
  • Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    Man likely killed son, wife, sister-in-law before burning down home, deputies say
    A Malabar, Florida, man is believed to have killed his wife, her sister and his 9-year-old son before setting their house on fire and committing suicide at sea, Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said.  Tony and Chrissy Hughes, 39, lived in their home at 855 Atz Road in Malabar with their son, Sebastian Meachum, 9, deputies said. Chrissy’s sister, 39-year-old Linda Woods, was visiting the family from Arkansas. Deputies believe Tony set the home ablaze after killing Chrissy, Linda and Sebastian, before sailing out past Sebastian Inlet and taking his own life. The house fire started at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: Missing boy lived at Malabar home that burned down, killing one Brevard County and Palm Bay fire rescues found an adult female inside the home Sunday, but had to leave the home because the structure was not safe, investigators said. Once the fire was put out, crews found the remains of two women and what they believe is a child, deputies said. Investigators believe the child to be Sebastian. Autopsies are underway and deputies believe all three were killed before the fire was started, deputies said. >> On WFTV.com: Read: BCSO: One dead in Malabar house fire Deputies found a truck and boat trailer registered to Tony Hughes at Christenson’s Landing. The truck was still running, but the boat was missing, deputies said. The boat was later found going in circles seven miles offshore of Sebastian Inlet with no one aboard. Deputies said they found blood evidence, and the Coast Guard is searching for Tony’s body near where the boat was found. >> Read more trending news Witnesses told deputies there were some recent domestic violence issues between the Hugheses. Anyone with information related to the deaths is asked to call Brevard County agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.
  • Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    Firefighter with transplanted heart collapses, dies while battling blaze
    An Illinois firefighter who survived a heart transplant 10 years ago collapsed and died Saturday while fighting a fire at a mobile home park.  Dolton firefighter Lawrence Matthews Jr., 36, had stopped to catch his breath while helping to extinguish the large fire in the Chicago suburb of Harvey, WGN-TV in Chicago reported. He was leaning against a fence when he suddenly collapsed. Matthews died of cardiac arrest about an hour later at Ingalls Memorial Hospital, the news station reported.  Matthews and his family celebrated the 10th anniversary of his heart transplant on June 2, just eight days before he died, NBC Chicago reported.  “I’m in shock. It’s a total loss,” Dolton Fire Chief Steven McCain told WGN-TV. “He was a family man. Four little ones. Loved his wife. Loved the job.” Matthews defied the odds when he became a firefighter in 2009, two years after undergoing a heart transplant at the University of Chicago Medicine. A patient story on the hospital’s website said that Matthews overcame skeptics who didn’t believe he had the physical rigor to achieve his dream. He did well on the department’s physical fitness tests, which included being able to run a timed mile, climb a 100-foot ladder and drag a 180-pound dummy out of a building. Matthews also passed a required physical and was given the green light by his doctors to become a firefighter.  “The team often reminded me, before and after the transplant, about the need to live a normal life,” Matthews said in the profile. “It was up to me to how successful I would be.” Matthews, who wanted to become a public servant from an early age, said he always possessed the drive to go after what he wanted.  “I believed I could become a firefighter,” he said. “The doctors gave me the confidence to do so. They told me to go for it, and that’s all I needed to hear.” >> Read more trending stories Matthews’ health problems began when he started experiencing shortness of breath at the age of 25, the hospital’s profile said. Doctors diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, a disease that, according to the American Heart Association, can cause the heart to become enlarged, thick or rigid.  The structural changes to the heart make it weaker and less efficient at pumping blood through the body. Patients can suffer an irregular heartbeat or heart failure. The latter was the case with Matthews, and his heart’s failure required a transplant, the University of Chicago Medicine reported. A heart became available a few months later, and he underwent surgery in June 2007.  It was during his recovery that Matthews met his wife, Rachel, who worked in the cardiology clinic, the hospital said. The couple had a daughter and three sons, who range in age from 3 to 11 years old.  “I was blessed with a new heart and a new life,” Matthews said in the interview.  WGN-TV reported that dozens of firefighters and police officers who went to the hospital to stand vigil for Matthews escorted his body to the medical examiner’s office.  “It’s going to be tough,” McCain said of Matthews’ death. “It’s going to be something that the Dolton fire family, as well as the rest of the fire service family, is just going to have to deal with in the south suburbs.” Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said in a statement Monday that Matthews’ death leaves a “great emptiness” for the city.  “We did not simply lose a firefighter in the line of duty,” Rogers said. “Mr. Matthews was a man committed to saving the lives of others. A lifesaver has lost his life, and he will be deeply missed.” It was not immediately clear if fighting the fire contributed to Matthews’ death, NBC Chicago reported. 
  • 33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    33% of world’s population now overweight with American children leading the way, study finds
    More than 2 billion people around the world — about a third of the planet’s population — are overweight, and another 10 percent are considered obese. That’s according to a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. >> Read more trending news The team of researchers examined data from 68.5 million people in 195 countries and territories from 1980 through 2015 and found that since 1980, obesity rates in 70 countries have doubled. Being overweight is defined as having a body mass index between 25 and 29.9. Obese individuals have a BMI above 30. The study also found that in 2015 there were 107 million obese children and 603 million obese adults worldwide. That same year, 4 million people died from obesity-related health problems, according to scientists, who also determined two-thirds of the deaths were related to heart disease. The largest contributors to weight-related deaths between 1980 and 2015 were heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, cancers and musculoskeletal disorders. >> Related: Obesity linked to 11 types of cancer as overweight population increases, study finds  But the most “worrisome” finding, researchers said, was that the rate of childhood obesity surpassed the adult obesity rate in many places around the world since 1980. Overweight children are at higher risk for the early onset of diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease. The United States had the highest rate of childhood obesity in the world at nearly 13 percent. Egypt topped the list for obese adults at approximately 35 percent. Read more here.
  • Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting meth
    Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting meth
    Police say a couple was running a small illegal drug operation out of a Smyrna, Georgia, hotel room when a 1-year-old got hold of meth. The toddler had to be rushed to the hospital. The child's mother and her boyfriend are now in jail. >> Read more trending news Police arrived at the hotel after getting a call from a children's hospital in Atlanta where doctors were working on a 1-year-old girl who had somehow ingested drugs. 'Preliminarily, yes, the hospital indicated to us that the child was exposed to methamphetamine,” Smyrna Police Department spokesman Louis Defense said. The child's mother, Shantonia Heard, told police in Atlanta she was with her two young children and her boyfriend at a Smyrna hotel when the child had gotten hold of a Styrofoam cup with a crystal-like substance in it. When police arrived they found the woman’s boyfriend, Lorenzo Harris, trying to leave. Harris told police the meth had been left over from the room's prior tenant. Police found more drugs in the room. They also found around $9,000 in cash on Harris and in his pickup three guns, including an AK-47. Investigators said the prior tenant story didn't add up, and Harris had already been convicted on felony drug charges. He was arrested. Heard’s 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old son have been placed in protective custody. Police believe this was a close call with a young victim. 'Very dangerous. Given in light of all the different false pharmaceuticals that are out now, people overdosing, this could have been very tragic,' Defense said. Authorities believe the 1-year-old will be OK. Heard and Harris have been jailed without bond.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.