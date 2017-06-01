World leaders react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Deal

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord is “a strong message of indifference,” according to Orlando Representative Val Demings and “a huge mistake,” in the opinion of Sen. Bill Nelson. The Democrat’s office released the following statement today: “By walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement, we are sending a strong message of indifference to our allies around the world. “Surrounded by coastlines, Florida knows the impact climate change and rising sea levels have on our homes, businesses and tourism. “Additionally, Florida ecosystems, such as the Everglades, the Ten Thousand Islands, and the Big Bend coastline are already exhibiting signs of sea-level stress. “We have a moral obligation to protect our natural resources for our children, their children and the generations to come. Our nation has to continue to be a global leader on Climate change.” Nelson, who is in Orlando today, gave this statement after the President’s announcement: “This is a huge mistake. Sea-level rise caused by the Earth heating up is a real threat to Florida. If the U.S. isn’t going to do its part to combat climate change, then the rest of the world won’t do theirs and millions of Floridians living along the coast will be at risk.” Representative Kathy Castor’s office released these comments: “President Trump's decision to quit the international climate agreement deals a harsh economic blow to Florida families and businesses. By exiting the Paris Climate Accord, Trump is saddling Floridians with higher costs and ignoring the boom in higher-paying jobs tied to clean energy. Trump also is ceding America’s leadership in the world to other nations with disregard for the economic damage to our fellow Americans. “The rising costs of the changing climate are real for Florida families and businesses, and the threat to my neighbors and Floridians across the state due to climate change demands leadership, not abdication of responsibility. “Trump states that the Paris Climate Accord is costing the United States a fortune, but as in so many other areas, Trump stands the economic argument on its head – striking at the heart of the economic boost that Florida and other states enjoyed due to expanding job opportunities in clean energy, green building, solar, energy efficiency and co-generation. Clean energy jobs are on the upswing, much more so than jobs in industries tied to fossil fuels. An analysis by ICF International estimates that investing in clean energy would create 1 million new jobs in America by 2030 and 2 million jobs by 2050. Florida was on track to see 109,000 new jobs tied to clean energy construction and manufacturing by 2030 and 206,000 jobs by 2050.