World’s largest rubber duck floats into Washington state harbor

TACOMA, Wash. - The world’s largest rubber ducky is making Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Washington, her own personal bathtub for a few days.
“Mama Duck” and more than 20 sailing ships are on course to visit the Tacoma waterfront this summer for a four-day maritime, music, food and wine festival.
Festival of Sail Tacoma will take place June 15-18 along the Thea Foss Waterway. Organizers expect more than 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which will stretch 1 mile from the Museum of Glass to Thea’s Park.
With support from the city, Draw Events is planning Tacoma’s celebration with Tacoma Sail Events, an LLC run by a committee of 10 people from the boating and real estate community.
Since plans were announced more than a year ago, organizers have secured sponsorships to help finance the festival, gotten owners to commit to showing their ships and secured permits with the Coast Guard. They are finalizing musical acts and taking applications for exhibitors, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.
About 150 of a projected 200 volunteers, from teenagers to seniors, have signed up through the festival’s website.
