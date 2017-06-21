24 workers evacuated, 8 rescued by raft from flooded warehouse

Several workers had to be rescued from a flooded warehouse as heavy rain fell across north Georgia.

WSBTV's Tom Regan learned that 24 workers were evacuated from a warehouse business on Mimms Drive.

Eight people had to be rescued by raft.

Workers said it started raining around noon, and the parking lot quickly filled with water.

"It first seemed like regular rain, but then it flooded so suddenly. None of us had time to get out," said Jackie Chen, the business owner's son.

High water covered cars and trapped workers inside the business.

"Some of us moved cars out of the way, thinking it wouldn't get much worse, but five minutes later we got waist-high water submerging cars. (We were) basically stuck at that point," worker Joel Velazco said.

The water caused extensive damage to the inside of the warehouse, and it may be a week before it reopens.