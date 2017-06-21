Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 90
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 90° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 90° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
24 workers evacuated, 8 rescued by raft from flooded warehouse
Close

24 workers evacuated, 8 rescued by raft from flooded warehouse

24 workers evacuated, 8 rescued by raft from flooded warehouse
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com

24 workers evacuated, 8 rescued by raft from flooded warehouse

By: Tom Regan, WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  Several workers had to be rescued from a flooded warehouse as heavy rain fell across north Georgia. 

WSBTV's Tom Regan learned that 24 workers were evacuated from a warehouse business on Mimms Drive. 

Eight people had to be rescued by raft. 

>> Read more trending news

Workers said it started raining around noon, and the parking lot quickly filled with water. 

"It first seemed like regular rain, but then it flooded so suddenly. None of us had time to get out," said Jackie Chen, the business owner's son. 

[PHOTOS: Heavy downpours cause flooding across Georgia]

High water covered cars and trapped workers inside the business. 

"Some of us moved cars out of the way, thinking it wouldn't get much worse, but five minutes later we got waist-high water submerging cars. (We were) basically stuck at that point," worker Joel Velazco said.

The water caused extensive damage to the inside of the warehouse, and it may be a week before it reopens.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man gets 20 years for possession of child porn after police get national tip 
    Man gets 20 years for possession of child porn after police get national tip 
    A 48-year-old Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after authorities said they found over a 100 images of children engaged in sex acts on his computer. >> Read more trending news Michael Celentano Jr., of Golden Gate, pleaded no contest to the charges, the Naples Daily News reported. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Collier County Sheriff’s investigators to the crimes after it discovered pornographic images of children uploaded from the website Tumblr, according to the Naples Daily News.   The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Collier County Sheriff’s investigators to the crimes after it discovered pornographic images of children uploaded from the website Tumblr.  >> Related: Hotel bar ‘furious’ after man steals its severed human toe Sheriff’s investigators then connected Celentano to the images by the computer’s unique IP address. Celentano was later discovered to have child pornography on two computers inside his home, as well as on DVDs, the Naples Daily News reported. He was sentenced on Monday. Read more here.   
  • Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    Woman shot in front of toddler daughter dies in 14-year-old son’s arms
    A Detroit woman, who was gunned down in her home on Father’s Day, died in her 14-year-old son’s arms, her family said. Latrese Morris Dorsey, 42, was shot and killed on Sunday in front of her 4-year-old daughter, Fox 2 in Detroit reported. Dorsey’s sister, Megan Morris, told the news station that the little girl was able to tell police what happened. “She was old enough to tell everyone, ‘My mom is dead. He killed my mom. My mom is shot,’” Morris said.  WXYZ in Detroit reported that Dorsey’s teenage son was playing video games in his bedroom when the shooting occurred. Relatives told the news station that the boy did not realize the noises he heard were gunshots until his little sister ran to him for help.  He ran to the living room, where he found his mother dying.  “She took her last breaths in my nephew’s arms,” Morris told Fox 2. Dorsey’s oldest child, a college-age daughter, was not home when the slaying took place.  >> Read more trending news Dorsey’s ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, was named a “person of interest” in the shooting and was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Fox 2. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning if he had been charged.  Morris told Fox 2 that her sister had moved on from the relationship, but that Maxwell, 38, couldn’t let go. Relatives told WXYZ that Maxwell threatened Dorsey just days before she was killed. Maxwell allegedly told others that if he could not get in touch with Dorsey, he would shoot her in the head, WXYZ reported.  The sisters’ elderly father, James Morris, is heartbroken over his daughter’s death. “I had three daughters, I had three beautiful daughters, and he put a hole in my heart,” James Morris, 72, told Fox 2.  Megan Morris told the news station that the day her sister was slain made her death even more devastating for the family.  “His daughters are all he has,” Morris said of her father. “For him to get this call on Father’s Day, the one day where he’s supposed to be celebrating with his girls. He gets a call saying this coward ripped his life from him.” 
  • Arts generate $9M for Lake County economy
    Arts generate $9M for Lake County economy
    If you’ve ever been to the Mount Dora Arts Festival, you know there are crowds. Those crowds are spending enough money to support more than 200 full time equivalent jobs that generate more than $9.1 million in annual economic activity for Lake County.  That word today after the results of the latest comprehensive national study of arts and its impact on the national economy. Americans for the Arts reported that the arts generate $116.3 billion in national economic activity and support 4.6 million jobs. On average, a person attending an arts event spends $31 and that doesn’t include the price of admission. It does include meals, and drink, parking and even paying for a baby sitter.  “Lake County was proud to take part in this national study of 341 regions including major cultural epicenters like Miami and Chicago,” said Commissioner Wendy Breeden. “And just like in those large cities, results show that our vibrant arts community here in Lake County not only encourages residents to use their discretionary funds closer to home, it also attracts visitors who help local businesses thrive.” Results show that local arts organizations spent $1 million during fiscal year 2015, with event-related spending by attendees totaling $8 million, reported Lake County. Those dollars, in turn, generated nearly $3.7 million in household income for local residents.
  • Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    Brother, sister drown in hotel pool during church trip
    A church trip to Florida ends in tragedy last weekend for a family from Dallas, Texas. A brother and sister died after they were found unresponsive, floating in a Florida hotel pool on Sunday. >> Read more trending news The children — identified as Sebastano Greco, 12, and his sister Kesha Greco, 17 — were found just after 3 p.m. in Tampa’s Clarion Inn pool and had to be pulled from the water, the CW33 reported.  Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters tried to revive the siblings by performing CPR, but the boy died at the scene while the girl passed away later at Tampa Regional hospital, according to WFLA.  >> Related: Florida man sentenced to 20 years for possession of child porn The Texas family was visiting Florida with a large church group at the time of the accident.  Florida authorities don’t suspect foul play, but are investigating the drownings. Read more here.
  • FBI: Congressional baseball gunman acted alone, no ties to terrorism
    FBI: Congressional baseball gunman acted alone, no ties to terrorism
    A week after an Illinois man shot a top Republican in Congress and wounded several others, law enforcement officials said the investigation has found that the gunman acted alone when he fired dozens of bullets at lawmakers gathered for a Republican baseball practice, and that no links to any wider plot had been found by the FBI. “At this time, the FBI has assessed that the deceased shooter, James Thomas Hodgkinson, acted alone,” said Timothy Vale, a top official in the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office. “We also assess that there was no nexus to terrorism,” Vale told reporters at a news conference, saying for now, the investigation was simply focused on the gunfire that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), two U.S. Capitol Police officers, and two others who were helping lawmakers get ready for an annual charity baseball game. FBI: The shooter in the case of the congressional baseball practice in Virginia acted alone https://t.co/8cBpn3xSzt — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017 “While the shooter was not known to have a history of diagnosed mental illness, he is known or was known to have an anger management problem,” said Timothy Slater, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. Slater said Hodgkinson had come to the Washington area in March of this year, and was living out of his vehicle, mainly in the parking lot of a YMCA near the baseball field. Investigators did find a list of lawmaker names that had been put together by the gunman, but there was no evidence to suggest that it was some kind of ‘hit list’ or part of a broader plan to target individual members of Congress. FBI: The man behind the attack on lawmakers in Virginia was known to have “an anger management problem” https://t.co/XRVbnHEY7l — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 21, 2017 On Capitol Hill today, Republicans were wearing yellow and purple fleur-de-lis stickers to honor Scalise, who remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.