Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

National
Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds
Close

Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds

Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds
Photo Credit: Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images
A new study finds postmenopausal  women with an apple-shaped body have a higher risk of developing some forms of cancer when they get older.

Women with an apple shape at increased risk of developing cancer, study finds

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There are several categories to describe body types, but there is one that can increase your risk of cancer if you’re a woman, according to a new study. It’s the apple-shape.

>> Read more trending news

Researchers from Denmark conducted an experiment, which was recently presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology conference in Madrid, to determine how excessive fat in different parts of the body can heighten an individual’s chances for cancer. 

To do so, they assessed the body fat scans of nearly 6,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 71, categorizing participants with either high abdominal fat or low abdominal fat. They examined them over a 12-year period. 

After analyzing the data, scientists recorded 811 people with cancer. While 293 subjects had breast and ovarian cancers, 345 had lung and gastrointestinal cancers and 173 had other cancers.

Furthermore, they found that women who carried more fat around their stomachs were more than 50 percent likely to be diagnosed with lung or gastrointestinal cancers than women with low abdominal fat.

>>Related: Work the night shift? You may be at higher risk of breast cancer

“The average elderly women can very much use this information, as it is known that the menopause transition initiates a shift in body fat towards the central trunk area. Therefore elderly women should be especially aware of their lifestyle when they approach the pre-menopause age,” co-author Maersk Staunstrup said in a statement.

Scientists noted that they also considered other variables including older age and smoking. However, fat ratio remained an “independent risk factor,” and they believe their findings can help with cancer prevention.

“These data open the door for clinicians to initiate a number of interventions in obese patients,” Andrea De Censi added.

>> Related: Study: Daily glass of wine or beer can increase breast cancer risk

“In addition to fat loss with diet and exercise, there may be a potential role for a diabetes drug, such as metformin, which can lower insulin effects and contribute to cancer prevention.”

 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. By Tuesday, it was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. At least 17 people have died in the contiguous U.S.  Power is beginning to be restored in Florida and Georgia. >>Minute-by-minute updates to this post have ceased. For the latest Hurricane Irma news:  JACKSONVILLE - ActionNewsJax ORLANDO-WFTV PALM BEACH - Palm Beach Post ATLANTA - WSBTV  ATLANTA - AJC
  • SEE IT: ‘Sinkhole’ opens near Apopka Memorial Middle School
    SEE IT: ‘Sinkhole’ opens near Apopka Memorial Middle School
    The City of Apopka reported on Wednesday a very large sinkhole that opened up after Hurricane Irma in the area behind Apopka Memorial Middle School. City leaders posted it on Facebook, saying it’s eating up a section of the West Orange Trail and it “appeared to be caused by storm water from Hurricane Irma.” News 96.5 WDBO send up a chopper to check it out.  The hole appears to be a drainage ditch that was eroded further, rather than a sinkhole. The ditch or sinkhole is specifically located north of Votaw Road and south of McCoy Village Court. Residents are urged to stay away from the immediate area.
  • On tax reform, President Trump says he’s open to higher taxes on the wealthy
    On tax reform, President Trump says he’s open to higher taxes on the wealthy
    As GOP leaders in Congress announced they would release an outline of Republican tax reform plans later this month, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would prefer a tax plan that leaves the tax burden on the wealthiest Americans unchanged, but didn’t rule out the chance of a tax increase on those who make the most money. “I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are,” Mr. Trump told reporters, making clear he wants the plan to leave the tax burden the same on top income earners, while leaving the door open to a possible tax increase on those same people. “If they have to go higher, they’ll go higher, frankly,” the President said, before starting a White House meeting with a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers from the U.S. House, known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” Trump on tax reform: 'I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are… If they have to go higher, they'll go higher, frankly' pic.twitter.com/ZIwgioly31 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 13, 2017 Mr. Trump made clear that he’s more interested in tax cuts for the middle class, not a plan that would benefit the wealthy. The President’s comments came as he has engaged in a flurry of meetings with members in both parties – marked on Wednesday night by a private dinner with the top two Democrats in Congress, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. “So, we have a lot of things in the fire,” the President said, as he noted his Pelosi-Schumer dinner, which comes on the heels of a deal he cut with Democrats last week, that paved the way for approval of disaster aid for Hurricane Harvey, plus an extension of the debt limit, and a temporary budget for the federal government. The President also couched the need for tax relief as a way for the government to respond to the damage from both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. President Trump: Working in a bipartisan fashion on tax reform is “a positive thing” https://t.co/heb4xsEBEp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 13, 2017 “Because of that, more than ever, we need great tax reform, and great tax cuts,” the President said, stressing the need for bipartisan reform. “If we can do things in a bipartisan manner, that would be great,” Mr. Trump added, as GOP leaders say their goal is to get a tax reform bill done by the end of this year.
  • Singer LeAnn Rimes rocks a white bodysuit while performing new single
    Singer LeAnn Rimes rocks a white bodysuit while performing new single
    Singer LeAnn Rimes was a musical guest on Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show, “Steve,” Sept. 8. For her performance, she debuted an acoustic version of her funky current single, “Love Is Love Is Love.” The song is from her latest studio album, “Remnants,” which was released in February. >> Read more trending news In a video of the performance posted on Twitter, the 34-year-old powerhouse looks like a knockout. She wears her hair in effortless waves and dons a pair of classy gaucho pants to offset her spaghetti-strapped tank top, which features a plunging neckline. Fans clap along as she belts out positive lyrics that tout LGBT equality and bringing peace to the world -- topics that have been close to her heart for a long time. “These politics and religion/ Every day they’re starting wars/ And we believe we’re not the hateful,” LeAnn sings on the song she co-wrote with Toby Gad, Lindy Robins and longtime friend Darrell Brown. “When we can dance with the worst of them/ When we can sing with our enemies / Then we will know that times are changing.” “Love Is Love Is Love,” which was released on May 19, has already reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The song, which marks her second No. 1 hit on that chart this year, is the third in her career. It follows the upbeat “Long Live Love,” which topped the chart in March, and 2009’s “What I Cannot Change.” Watch the prerfomance below.
  • PICTURED: Florida men attempt to steal utility pole on top of car
    PICTURED: Florida men attempt to steal utility pole on top of car
    A photo that surfaced on Wednesday shows two shirtless men in police customer with a utility pole on top of their SUV. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the men were trying to steal the JEA utility pole. (Tweet)
Washington Insider

