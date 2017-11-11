Women brawl over chicken McNuggets at drive through window

The video a Texas woman recorded of a brawl over chicken McNuggets at an Indiana McDonald’s is going viral.

The fast-food battle royale happened about 2:30 a.m. Friday at a McDonald’s in Indianapolis when Monique McNeely was waiting for her food in the drive-through. She says that all she wanted was a coffee and a snack for her daughter.

McNeely said she had just placed her order when she saw the two women dive through the drive-through window.

"Then I started recording because I knew this was going to be an important video,” she told the Indianapolis Star.

McNeely, who was in Indiana with her daughter for a band competition, said that at some moments, she was a bit afraid, telling the Star:

“I was worried that they were going to see me. If you see the video, you can see me trying to hide behind the wheel. There was a point where I knew they saw me, but then they just got back in their car and drove off.”

She didn’t think too much about the incident and drove back to the hotel where she posted the videos on Facebook. But the next morning her phone refused to stop rumbling across the nightstand as people called and texted, trying to find out about her early-morning run-in with the McNugget maulers.

The manager at the restaurant told WISH-TV that the woman pulled up at the second window and argued that they ordered 10 McNuggets — not four as they were given. When he showed them the receipt, proving that they only ordered a four-piece, one of them leaped through the window and fists started flying.

The manager escaped the incident unscathed, but the women knocked over a pot of tea and broke the tablet register. It’s hard to make out exactly what’s going on in the videos, but you can clearly see the women climbing out the window and hurling threats at the workers inside.

At one point in the video, McNeely captured the license plate of the car that the women were driving. However, police have not announced any charges.

It is unclear how many McNuggets the suspects managed to get away with.