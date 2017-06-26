A South Florida woman was trapped inside a courthouse holding cell for almost seven hours, before she was finally freed by a deputy.

Deborah Johnson, 61, was conducting an after-hours inspection of the new courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale when she got stuck in the cell, according to WPLG.

Last Wednesday Johnson entered the cell from the wrong door and didn’t have the access code to get out, WPLG reported.

She tried to call her daughter for help, but had little cellphone service.

Eventually she was able to send a text to her daughter that read: “Help me trapped fifth-floor courtroom 5170, call 911.”

A deputy finally freed the woman and said she “appeared to be OK but shaken,” news outlets reported.

