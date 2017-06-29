A Georgia woman carrying her two young sons arrived home from work around 3 a.m., May 12 to find two men had broken into her apartment.

The men shocked her with Tasers, threw boiling water on her and raped her while her older son watched, a police report said.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Francisco Palencia, 19-year-old Josue Ramirez and an unnamed 15-year-old female in connection with the assault. All three suspects have been charged with home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. More arrests are possible, a Gwinnett County Police Department spokesman said.

Palencia and the 15-year-old were arrested Tuesday. Jail logs show Ramirez was booked on June 15. Palencia and Ramirez are being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. Because the 15-year-old’s identity has not been disclosed, her bond status was not immediately clear.

The men were wearing dark clothes and ski masks when the victim found them in the kitchen of her apartment in unincorporated Tucker. She tried to get away from them and protect her children, but one of the men threw two pots of boiling water on her, severely burning her shoulder, a police report said.

The men shocked the victim with tasers and pushed her toward the bedroom. They forced her to perform oral sex before raping her on her bed, the police report said. The victim’s older son, who had followed her and the men into the bedroom, sat on the bed as his mother was raped, the report said.

Police have not disclosed the age of the victim’s children.

The 15-year-old suspect was not in the apartment during the assault, according to the police report. She is believed to have driven Palencia and Ramirez to the apartment, a police spokesman said.

When the men left the apartment, the victim found that the men cut a screen on her back porch and got into the home through an unlocked sliding glass door, according to police. The victim’s jewelry box, school ID and German shepherd puppy were missing from the apartment, the police report said.

The dog had been on the screened-in porch when the victim was at work. Police don’t know if it has been found.