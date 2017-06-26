Listen Live
National
Woman sees video of herself being sexually assaulted while unconscious
Woman sees video of herself being sexually assaulted while unconscious

Woman sees video of herself being sexually assaulted while unconscious
James Edgerton and Johnnie Tindell

Woman sees video of herself being sexually assaulted while unconscious

By: Paige Fry, Palm Beach Post

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - 
A woman claims that after she was kidnapped, beaten and drugged for 10 days, she stole one of her assailant’s phones and saw a video of the men sexually assaulting her snoring, unconscious body.



James Edgerton, 37, and Johnnie Tindell, 37, both of Riviera Beach, Florida, are accused and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery on a physically incapacitated person and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a recently released police report. Edgerton was arrested on May 9, and Tindell was arrested on June 19. The report does not specify how police found and arrested the two suspects.

On March 7, the woman spoke to a detective at the Riviera Beach Police Department about the assault. She said on Feb. 12 she came to South Florida from her home in Central Florida to visit friends in West Palm Beach. She stayed the night in a hotel, and the next day she met a friend, the report said. On Feb. 14, she said that she had a bad feeling and wanted to stop by the courthouse and see someone. The report does not disclose why she wanted to stop by the courthouse.

She was driving through a residential neighborhood in Riviera Beach when a man flagged her down, the report said. She stopped the car to speak with him. Another man came up to the passenger side window with a gun as she was talking to the first man. The two told her to give them her car, but then they got inside.

They ordered her to drive to several places, including a bank to take out money, the report said. Then, they made her stop at an unknown residence in Riviera Beach. She believed it was around the 100 block of West 18th Street.

While there, she said, the men drugged her, and she didn’t remember much of what happened afterward, the report said. The men kept her for about 10 days, the report said. She remembers being tied up, beaten and threatened at gunpoint. She also recalled the nickname of one of her kidnappers: “Monkey Boy.”

At one point, police said, the men forced her to rent a U-Haul. While they were driving in it, police began to follow the truck, and the men got scared and pulled into a driveway. That’s when the woman jumped out of the vehicle, grabbed a phone belonging to one of the men -- she believed it was Monkey Boy’s phone -- and ran away.

She told police the men had taken her phone, money and identification and the only thing she had was the man’s phone. She said she wandered the streets and slept behind a building. A man eventually found her and gave her a ride to the hospital, where she was found to have a broken rib. At the hospital, she spoke to an unknown officer about what happened, but he didn’t believe her, the report states.

Over the next few days, she looked through the phone and came across the video of herself being sexually assaulted, the report said. In the hour-long video, she is completely unconscious and can be heard snoring. Two men assaulted her and a third appears in the video, watching. All of them are smoking an unknown drug as the assault is happening. They also assault her with objects and put their genitals on her face. The woman has no recollection of any of this, according to the report.

She brought the phone to the Riviera Police Department, where an officer was able to identify the two men based on previous encounters with them, the report said.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Missing Florida woman, 19, found safe in New York
    Missing Florida woman, 19, found safe in New York
    UPDATE: Palm Bay police have reported that Victoria Stites, missing since Sunday, has been found safe. She was located in Jamaica, New York. No further details were immediately released. ORIGINAL STORY: Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger. >> Watch the news report here Victoria Stites, of Palm Bay, is 19, but her mental capacity is lower than her age, Palm Bay police say. She is possibly traveling to Jamaica, New York, with a man she met on Facebook. >> Read more trending news She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.  She has blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.  Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS. 
  • Daytona Beach man charged with stolen boat that rammed beach
    Daytona Beach man charged with stolen boat that rammed beach
    A man arrested in connection with a stolen boat that crashed unmanned onto a Florida beach is going before a judge today. The 36-foot boat was pilotless when it ran aground at full throttle on Daytona Beach at around 10:30 Saturday morning, scattering beachgoers. No one was injured. Volusia County Beach Ocean Rescue officials tell local news outlets 20-year-old Jonathan Race of Daytona Beach was arrested Sunday. His bond was set at $8,500. He's charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft of a vehicle less than $100,000. He remained in the county jail Monday morning. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.   Officials say the boat's owner was located Saturday. He told investigators he hadn't been driving it and no one he knows had taken it out either.  
  • Report: Trump gets speaking role at Disney’s Hall of Presidents
    Report: Trump gets speaking role at Disney’s Hall of Presidents
    After widespread rumors and speculation, Disney has confirmed that President Donald Trump will have a speaking role once his statue is added to the Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom park. According to News 13, park officials with Disney World said a robotic President Trump will get the chance to speak its mind during the attraction. Last month, so-called “anonymous sources” within Disney claimed that the Hall of Presidents would be overhauled to avoid giving the 45th President any lines. Traditionally, each President in the nation’s history gets something to say during the course of the attraction. The Hall of Presidents has been closed since January to prepare for President Trump’s inclusion.
  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would listen to arguments surrounding President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban during its October sitting. >> Read more trending news
  • $1M welfare fraud investigation ends in arrests, police say
    $1M welfare fraud investigation ends in arrests, police say
    A rabbi is among several people in New Jersey who were arrested Monday in raids by federal and state authorities in a multimillion-dollar welfare fraud investigation. >> Read more trending news  Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin and seven others are being charged, accused of taking public assistance and defrauding the government of $1.3 million over recent years, law enforcement officials told the Asbury Park Press. Investigators said that the accused had plans that, a source told the Asbury Park Press, “rival the most sophisticated of financial frauds.” Officials said the people involved under-reported their income. In exchange, they were able to qualify for Medicaid, Section 8 housing assistance, food stamps, Social Security disability and Supplemental Security Income, the Asbury Park Press reported. Officials said the accused, who are four married couples, made thousands of dollars more a year than they told program officials. Investigators said they traced illegal money transfers, along with records from private schools for tuition.  Law enforcement officials said they believe that Monday’s arrest will be the first in a series of arrests in a larger fraud ring.
