Woman scares burglar away through security camera

A Newton County, Georgia, woman stopped a burglar in his tracks while he was inside her home, and it’s all on video.

She had some choice words for him, too, and he clearly got the message.

The man broke into her Covington home on April 14 around 5:30 a.m. He checked out the TV, got on the floor to look under a couch and then got an abrupt welcome.

“Hello. You better get the f*** out because the police are on the way. You better get the f*** out,” Camille Hunter said through her camera.

Hunter told WSB-TV that she was visiting family members in Gary, Indiana, when she got the alert on her phone.

“I was chilling with my friends, and my alert came through on my phone. He went through the back window,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the burglar was in her house for about three minutes.

“The alarm company got the call. Law enforcement was notified and during that time she accessed her camera,” said Allan Seebaran, who is the public information officer for the Covington Police Department.

While police were on the way, the man got away empty-handed.

“He was looking around. I don’t know if he wanted to sleep there or what his purposes was,” Hunter said.

Covington police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call them.