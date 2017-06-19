Listen Live
National
Woman repeatedly tries to kill 1-year-old son at North Carolina hospital, police say  
Close

Woman repeatedly tries to kill 1-year-old son at North Carolina hospital, police say  

Woman Repeatedly Tries To Kill 1-Year-Old Son At N.C. Hospital

Woman repeatedly tries to kill 1-year-old son at North Carolina hospital, police say  

By: WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to kill her one-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at a hospital in Charlotte.



Suspect Maggie Dixon faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges after she was allegedly caught by hospital staff at Levine Children’s Hospital trying to kill the boy, according to a police report.

A person witnessed Dixon on security cameras, trying to suffocate the child on Saturday, the report said. 

Police sources told WSOC-TV that Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.

The child was in the hospital for treatment of a respiratory condition.

