A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to kill her one-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at a hospital in Charlotte.

>> Read more trending news

Suspect Maggie Dixon faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges after she was allegedly caught by hospital staff at Levine Children’s Hospital trying to kill the boy, according to a police report.

A person witnessed Dixon on security cameras, trying to suffocate the child on Saturday, the report said.

Police sources told WSOC-TV that Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.

The child was in the hospital for treatment of a respiratory condition.