A North Carolina woman is accused of trying to kill her one-year-old son by smothering him with a pillow at a hospital in Charlotte.
Suspect Maggie Dixon faces attempted first-degree murder and child abuse charges after she was allegedly caught by hospital staff at Levine Children’s Hospital trying to kill the boy, according to a police report.
A person witnessed Dixon on security cameras, trying to suffocate the child on Saturday, the report said.
Police sources told WSOC-TV that Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.
The child was in the hospital for treatment of a respiratory condition.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself