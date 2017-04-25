Woman recalls breathtaking water rescue caught on video

A woman is speaking out after she was involved in a hydroplaning accident in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, that ended with her car fully underwater.
Video released Friday showed good Samaritans rescuing the woman trapped upside-down inside the submerged vehicle.
Now, she says she is doing well, but her car did fill up all the way with water, so she’s lucky she got out when she did.
Christina Hadway says she lost control, so she turned the wheel toward what she thought was grass to avoid hitting oncoming traffic.
Next thing she knew, she says she was upside down and water was filling the car.
“There’s no time for thinking,” she said. “(I was) just scared, you know.”
With no breathing room left, Hadway says she reached a moment of giving up, but then she felt a rock hit her hand and started swimming to where it came from.
It was the good Samaritans, who jumped in the water after seeing the crash, broke the window and saved her life.
“I’m grateful for all the people who helped me,” Hadway said.
She says she did not have insurance, and she’s working to raise $10,000 to buy a new car.
