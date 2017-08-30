Woman narrowly escapes house explosion

A Michigan woman is lucky to be alive after she escaped just before her house exploded Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was in the shower when a loud explosion, followed by a raging fire, consumed her house, WXYZ reported.

She made it safely to her yard, escaping serious injury, neighbors told WXYZ.

A neighbor caught the flames shooting from the house on a cellphone camera.

Authorities believe the cause of the explosion was a natural gas leak, but an investigation is ongoing.