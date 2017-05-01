Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say

A California woman is recovering after a shark attack at a San Diego County beach.

The woman was wading in the water at San Onofre State Beach when she was attacked, The Associated Press reported.

One witness said that the back of her leg was missing.

Thomas Williams, who had recently passed his EMT training test, jumped in to help the woman.

“If she didn’t receive immediate care, it was life-threatening,” Williams told The Orange County Register.

Rescuers used a rubber surfboard leash to stop the bleeding as they waited for emergency responders to arrive, The AP reported.

The woman was flown to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released.

There had been several shark sightings in the area recently. Shark experts believe it was caused by either a great white or a seven-gill shark, The AP reported.

