Woman left son, 6, with man she just met at AA, police say

A Pflugerville woman left her 6-year-old son for hours with a man she’d just met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.



Jeanette Briggs, 47, has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child. According to the affidavit, Pflugerville police received a call at 9:21 p.m. Friday about a child who had been left at a house and minutes later received a call about a disturbance less than a mile away, where Briggs allegedly kicked the caller twice.

Briggs told police she began drinking earlier in the afternoon and then drove with her 6-year-old son to her Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, the affidavit states. When the meeting ended at 6 p.m., the affidavit said, Briggs said she asked a fellow AA member if he could watch her son.

The man Briggs asked to watch her son told police that Briggs had told him she would be gone for less than a half-hour because she needed to run to the store. After not returning for several hours, AA staff members tried to find Briggs’ contact information, the affidavit states.

In an interview with police, Briggs gave the incorrect name for the man she left her son with, the affidavit states. Briggs told police that she knows good people when she sees them. Briggs later told police she left her son with her son’s father, but according to the arrest affidavit, the boy’s father had no idea of the situation.

During the arrest, according to the affidavit, Briggs told police she did not see anything irresponsible about her actions. A search of Briggs’ property turned up two four-packs of single-serving wine bottles, with four of the bottles empty. According to the arrest affidavit, Briggs displayed poor balance and slurred speech.

She remained Sunday in the Travis County Jail on $6,000 bail.