Woman killed, employees tied up at popular Atlanta restaurant

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Barcelona Wine Bar.

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the restaurant in the 1000 block of Howell Mill Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that a person had been shot.

Police said they found 29-year-old Chelsea Beller, of Atlanta. Police told WSBTV, Beller had been shot once in the shoulder during an apparent robbery.

As the restaurant was closing, three men entered the location and tied up employees with electrical tape, according to police.

They said the victim was forced upstairs to open the safe and then shot.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

"She was just a positive person, fun loving. She didn't have an enemy to speak of," said her cousin, Brandi Borgwat. "Everybody that knew her, loved her."

Friends left flowers and candles outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon.

While the investigation continues, Beller's family hopes that her killers are not on the streets for much longer.

"She deserves justice for this," said Borgwat.