A woman caught in a violent hailstorm while driving home from church believes divine intervention helped her escape injury after a massive tree fell on her car.

Shara Shaw was trying to get home Wednesday after church was canceled due to approaching severe weather in the Odessa area, KOSA reported. As the weather picked up and conditions became too dangerous to drive, Shaw pulled over to wait it out.

That's when a massive tree came crashing down on her car.

Shaw is grateful to have escaped the ordeal without injuries, and told KOSA, "God is real."