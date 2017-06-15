Listen Live
National
Woman driving home from church during hailstorm uninjured after tree falls on car
Woman driving home from church during hailstorm uninjured after tree falls on car
Photo Credit: Jay Morris / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
File photo of a tree that's fallen on a car.

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Jay Morris / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

ODESSA, Texas -  A woman caught in a violent hailstorm while driving home from church believes divine intervention helped her escape injury after a massive tree fell on her car.

Shara Shaw was trying to get home Wednesday after church was canceled due to approaching severe weather in the Odessa area, KOSA reported. As the weather picked up and conditions became too dangerous to drive, Shaw pulled over to wait it out.

That's when a massive tree came crashing down on her car. 

Shaw is grateful to have escaped the ordeal without injuries, and told KOSA, "God is real."

© 2017 Cox Media Group.
