Woman dragged through parking lot trying to retrieve stolen purse

A man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse at a South Florida gas station dragged the victim with his car when she tried to get her purse back.

>> Read more trending news

The woman was pumping gas at a Broward County station on June 2 when Robert Flagg, 19, broke her car window, grabbed her purse and tried to make a getaway in his car, according to NBC 6 Miami.

When he was about to drive off, the victim grabbed her purse from inside the alleged thief’s car through an open window and was then dragged through the parking lot, authorities said.

>> Related: Car stolen with baby inside, mother dragged by thieves

Flagg was later arrested.

Read more here.