Woman dies trying to save her 2 dogs from creek

MILLCREEK, Utah - A woman died Sunday while she was trying to save her dogs after they were swept into a creek’s strong current.
Liudmilla Feldman, 58, and her husband were walking their dogs around 6:30 p.m. when the dogs went into the water. She went in to rescue them and a current dragged her under for about 90 seconds, according to KSTU.
"It doesn't take much to lose your balance and fall into this water and be swept down,” Unified police Lt. Dan McConkey told KSTU. "This creek runs quick, (and) with the runoff it's starting to run really fast."
The Salt Lake City Emergency Management Office warned residents Monday to "be extra cautious around creeks and rivers this time of year. Keep kids and pets well away from these very cold and swift waters," according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.
Witnesses pulled Feldman from the water and attempted CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dogs are expected to be OK.
A woman jumped into a creek Sunday at Tanner Park in Salt Lake City to try to save her dogs but drowned.https://t.co/8YjXhxCRLN pic.twitter.com/b0Pxf9aLKg— Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) April 24, 2017
